Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Rain arrives Saturday night and Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cloudy skies will be with us this evening as scattered showers start to roll into the area. Scattered showers will turn into periods of rain during the overnight hours as temperatures slip into the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Periods of rain will continue to start off the day Sunday, starting to taper off in the late morning hours into the afternoon. We should see things settle down for some time during the afternoon hours. Rainfall will be around half an inch through Sunday, with a few spots seeing up to 0.75 inches of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will be around for the evening as we could see a few showers from time to time. It stays cloudy overnight with a slight chance of a shower and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Cloudy skies will be with us for the morning hours on Monday as we will see a few rain and snow showers work across the area. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s first thing Monday morning. As the day progresses, we will see a changeover to some snow showers by the afternoon and evening as temperatures start to fall. It will be a cold and windy day with wind gusts 25-35 mph at times and wind chills in the 20s. A few snow showers may linger around into the evening as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. By Monday evening, there may be a light accumulation of snow, with the best chance of seeing this farther east and higher in elevation. Skies will start to clear some overnight as it turns very cold, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Lots of sunshine will be with us for the day Tuesday, but it will be quite a cold day. Highs on Tuesday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s, with a few places around 40 degrees. Clear skies will be around Tuesday evening, with more clouds arriving overnight. Very cold, with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us throughout the day on Wednesday as it stays quite chilly. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 40s. There may be a few spots that reach around 50 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies continue for the evening and overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Thursday as temperatures will be a few degrees above average for this time of year. Highs make it in the low to mid 50s—overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

We start to see some rain chances return at the end of the week into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

