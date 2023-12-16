Everyday Kentucky
Report: UK set to hire Daikiel Shorts, Jr. as new wide receivers coach

FootballSCOOP.com says coach is Cats’ top target
Houston receivers coach Daikiel Short, Jr. is reportedly UK's top target to join Wildcats' staff.
Houston receivers coach Daikiel Short, Jr. is reportedly UK's top target to join Wildcats' staff.(Steve Moss | Univ. of Houston Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FootballSCOOP.com is reporting that Houston assistant coach Daikiel Shorts, Jr. has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Scott Woodward as UK’s next receivers coach.

Shorts, Jr. has spent the past three seasons as the receivers coach at Houston.

Shorts, Jr., a Houston native, played at West Virginia, then spent the 2017 season on the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

He was named the Director of Player Development at Houston in 2018, after spending one season at WVU as an assistant.

Since the start of the 2021 season, Houston ranks fifth nationally in receiving touchdowns (96) under Shorts, Jr..

