Report: UK set to hire Daikiel Shorts, Jr. as new wide receivers coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FootballSCOOP.com is reporting that Houston assistant coach Daikiel Shorts, Jr. has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Scott Woodward as UK’s next receivers coach.

Shorts, Jr. has spent the past three seasons as the receivers coach at Houston.

Shorts, Jr., a Houston native, played at West Virginia, then spent the 2017 season on the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

He was named the Director of Player Development at Houston in 2018, after spending one season at WVU as an assistant.

Since the start of the 2021 season, Houston ranks fifth nationally in receiving touchdowns (96) under Shorts, Jr..

