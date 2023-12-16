Everyday Kentucky
Retail sales rise close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season

Retail sales were on the rise last month as many Americans prepared for the holiday season.(L.V. Hissem)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may have noticed the stores are a little bit busier this year than they were this time last year. Experts said retail shopping has increased across the country this past month alone.

Those with the Kentucky Retail Federation said you can expect to see an even busier holiday shopping season these next couple of weeks.

“We were seeing the retail shopping environment already going back to pre-pandemic levels in the amount of gatherings people were having for Thanksgiving or Halloween parties,” said Steve McClain.

Retail sales rose point three percent from October to November. With the KRF, Steve McClain said we haven’t seen people hit the stores or shop online like this since before the pandemic, even with inflation.

And with Christmas falling on a Monday this year, McClain said they expect the Saturday before to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

“Going out in-person, or online, 142 million people are expected to shop on that day compared to 126 million in 2017, the last time the ‘super Saturday’ fell on the 23rd.”

McClain said the big sellers this year are clothing, toys, gift cards and books. But something new stores are selling a lot of this year is health and beauty items.

“That’s something kind of new people are really beginning to watch.”

McClain said one item they’re seeing not go up in sales is electronics. Which he said could be due to a rise in electronics sales during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

