The Salvation Army looks to community for Christmas donations

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is wrapping and bagging thousands of gifts for...
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is wrapping and bagging thousands of gifts for families in need.
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Salvation Army is gathering and wrapping gifts for kids in need this Christmas.

The inside of the Salvation Army looks like Santa’s workshop as the Christmas holiday nears. They are hoping to ensure every Kentucky kid has a gift waiting for them under their tree. The organization has thousands of gifts filling their floor and walkways.

“As you can imagine with 5,000 children, shopping and wrapping, imagine doing that yourself in your own home,” said Kendall Anderson, community and relations development for the Salvation Army. “We coordinate everything by bags they all have a tag on them, and inside is their wish list.”

Preparations for distribution will be happening throughout the weekend, with requested donations to be dropped off unwrapped.

“We do have a volunteer opportunity on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. for folks to come out, help us get ready for distributing all these gifts on Monday,” said Anderson.

According to Anderson, the Salvation Army is impressed by the drive of Kentuckians to do go good for the community, and as their angel tree wraps up and Christmas draws near, she wants the community to remember that every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas.

“We appreciate everyone’s generosity and know that will really help us around Christmas and round out some of our gifts as well,” said Anderson.

The Salvation Army is welcoming gift card donations to add-on to the bags for kids in need this year. Gift cards can be dropped off at the Kroger on Versailles Rd.

