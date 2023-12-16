Everyday Kentucky
UK Police, cheerleaders deliver toys to patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

On Friday UK police and UK cheerleaders helped deliver toys and gifts to children staying at the hospital this holiday season.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a special day at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

On Friday, UK Police and UK cheerleaders helped deliver toys and gifts to children staying at the hospital this holiday season.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe says they try to make the toy drive bigger each year, getting even more support from the community.

“Every year, this is our biggest delivery, and Santa likes to bring the toys up to them, and every year, it gets bigger and bigger,” said Chief Joe Monroe with UK Police.

Chief Monroe says this year, they partnered with multiple companies to make the toy drive a success.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

