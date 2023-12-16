UK’s Trevin Wallace declares for the NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior linebacker Trevin Wallace announced on Friday he would forego his senior season with the Wildcats and enter into the NFL Draft.

Wallace, a native of Jesup, Ga., was second on the team with 69 tackles this past season. He finished with 39 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Wallace had one interception.

One of the highlights of Wallace’s career at UK was returning a blocked field goal against Florida 76 yards for a touchdown.

