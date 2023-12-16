Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

WATCH: ARH Game of the week - Saturday, December 16

By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out this week’s ARH game of the week from the historic Wayland Gym!

Today’s action started with the Lady Jaguars and Lady Lyons game.

Lyon County took care of business, winning 80-56 over Floyd Central.

The boys’ game between #6 Floyd Central, Lyon County and Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer, Travis Perry will start at roughly 7:45 p.m.

If you can’t make it, check out all the action on the player above or live on WYMT.com and H&I.

We will have highlights and more tonight on our ARH Sports Overtime at 11:20.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
One dead; road back open after Lexington crash
FILE: Police lights
Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami.
Coyote attack claims beloved family pet

Latest News

KHSAA sets timeline for the return of high school sports competition
Carter G. Woodson Academy
Rains resigns as Great Crossing football coach
Somerset Christian School
Wesley Christian School