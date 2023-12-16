WATCH: ARH Game of the week - Saturday, December 16

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out this week’s ARH game of the week from the historic Wayland Gym!

Today’s action started with the Lady Jaguars and Lady Lyons game.

Lyon County took care of business, winning 80-56 over Floyd Central.

The boys’ game between #6 Floyd Central, Lyon County and Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer, Travis Perry will start at roughly 7:45 p.m.

If you can’t make it, check out all the action on the player above or live on WYMT.com and H&I.

We will have highlights and more tonight on our ARH Sports Overtime at 11:20.

