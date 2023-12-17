Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Rainy Sunday Ahead

FastCast Sunday Morning |First Alert Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks incoming snow chances
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We start off our Sunday with some widespread rain as a low pressure system works its way across the region. Some of the heavier rain hit in parts of the overnight and early morning, but scattered showers will persist throughout the day. Temps will peak in the upper 40s for the afternoon hours. Late evening into early Monday the rain appears to stop - but cloud cover persists. By around the midday hours snow showers will begin for central and eastern portions of the state. Snow will persist consistently throughout the Monday, but only light accumulation for our friends in eastern Kentucky. Temps for Monday will be much chillier with highs peaking in the 30s.

A few flurry chances linger into the day Tuesday, and cold temps persist with highs in the 30s. Wednesday most activity clears out and we are left with a healthy mix of sun and clouds and temps climbing up back into the 50s for Christmas Weekend.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
FILE: Police lights
Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash
Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami.
Coyote attack claims beloved family pet
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The newest UK basketball court is being replaced by Rupp Arena
New basketball court at Rupp Arena being replaced

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning |First Alert Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks incoming snow chances
FastCast Sunday Morning |First Alert Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks incoming snow chances
Rain arrives Saturday night and Sunday
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Rain arrives Saturday night and Sunday
Periods of rain will be with us starting Saturday night.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Rain arrives Saturday night and Sunday
7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rounds of Rain on the Way