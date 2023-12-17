Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Rainy Sunday Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We start off our Sunday with some widespread rain as a low pressure system works its way across the region. Some of the heavier rain hit in parts of the overnight and early morning, but scattered showers will persist throughout the day. Temps will peak in the upper 40s for the afternoon hours. Late evening into early Monday the rain appears to stop - but cloud cover persists. By around the midday hours snow showers will begin for central and eastern portions of the state. Snow will persist consistently throughout the Monday, but only light accumulation for our friends in eastern Kentucky. Temps for Monday will be much chillier with highs peaking in the 30s.

A few flurry chances linger into the day Tuesday, and cold temps persist with highs in the 30s. Wednesday most activity clears out and we are left with a healthy mix of sun and clouds and temps climbing up back into the 50s for Christmas Weekend.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.