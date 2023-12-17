Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Some wintry weather to kick off the work week

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued through Tuesday morning. Light snow and snow squalls develop Monday and last through Tuesday morning. Light accumulations may cause slick spots, especially on Monday night.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the evening as it will be chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Plenty of clouds will be around for the overnight, with a few rain or snow showers possible. Overnight lows will be down into the low to mid 30s.

On Monday, another system will look to impact our area and bring the best chance for wintry weather so far this season. Skies will start off cloudy in the morning, with scattered snow showers possible by mid-morning as temperatures hold in the mid 30s. Snow showers and snow squalls increase in coverage as we head through the day, as it will be a cold day with the wind picking up. Temperatures will essentially stay in the mid 30s all day. Gusty winds are likely up to 20-30 mph at times. By the time we hit the evening, snow showers will start to taper off and be more isolated, especially west of I-75. Snow showers will likely continue in eastern Kentucky into the evening and overnight. Light accumulations of up to one inch of snow are expected, especially east of I-75, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Elevations above 1500 feet may see up to 1-2 inches of snow. It will be frigid and windy into the overnight hours as lows will fall into the upper teens to low 20s, feeling more like the single digits and teens.

Tuesday starts off with lots of sunshine across the area as it will be very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. Mainly sunny skies for the day as it will stay very cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s with a few places reaching 40 degrees. Skies remain clear for the evening before some more clouds arrive for the overnight hours. It will be very cold once again, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Partly cloudy skies will be with us for the day on Wednesday as we start to see temperatures warm up some. It will still be a chilly day with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for the evening and overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies will be around for Thursday as temperatures continue their upward trend. Highs on Thursday make the low to mid 50s. Cloudy skies for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Friday will be a cloudy day that may feature a few showers. Highs for Friday look to be in the low to mid 50s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The weekend brings more rain chances into the forecast as temperatures stay several degrees above average. Highs for next weekend will be into the low to mid 50s again.

