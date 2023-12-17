Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Former UK basketball players host kids basketball camp

Maci Morris and Kyle Macy basketball camp
Maci Morris and Kyle Macy basketball camp(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two former University of Kentucky basketball players joined together to host a basketball camp for kids in grades 4-8.

On Saturday, Maci Morris and Kyle Macy hosted their uniquely titled, “Maci & Macy” camp at Bell County High School.

Morris is a 2015 graduate of Bell County. She is the all-time leading scorer of the program and was Miss Kentucky Basketball in 2015.

She said this is a full circle moment to host a camp in the same gym she spent a lot of her time in. Especially since the court was named after her in August.

“Getting to be on the court where I spent so many hours getting me to the part of my career that I always dreamed of and coming back and seeing my name on the court is a great honor and I’m really blessed,” she said.

She added that she wants to help the next generation in any way she can.

”So, if I can help a kid, whether it’s helping them improve their basketball skills or just give them some inspiration to be motivated to be the best at whatever they do. That’s all I want to do,” she explained.

Macy said he has always enjoyed coaching and teaching kids. He said as long as someone is willing to work, they can be just like him.

“I think that’s one thing that we need to try and teach these young kids. You don’t have to be the fastest player or jump the highest or those types of things. But, if you’re willing to work at it, the fundamentals and be a student of the game, then there’s a place for you,” said Macy.

Macy played for the Wildcats between 1977 and 1980, winning the national title in 1978. He went on to play professionally for ten years before coaching at Morehead State University and Transylvania University.

Morris played for UK from 2015 until 2019.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
FILE: Police lights
Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash
Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami.
Coyote attack claims beloved family pet
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here

Latest News

Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/16/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/16/2023
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
WATCH | Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
Lexington man takes holiday décor to the next level
The Frankfort Christmas parade made its way down Capitol Ave. Saturday evening.
Frankfort Christmas parade makes its way to the capitol