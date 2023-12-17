Everyday Kentucky
Frankfort Christmas parade makes its way to the capitol
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week’s severe weather prompted several cities and towns in central Kentucky to reschedule their holiday celebrations.

The city of Frankfort held their annual Christmas parade Saturday evening, which is one week after its original date of Dec. 9.

“The parade is really important to us, both as a city and a state,” said Tyler Howard, a Frankfort native and parade goer.

After a one-week hiatus due to inclement weather, the Frankfort Christmas parade finally made its way down Capitol Ave.

“It’s really impressive that they were able to just postpone it instead of saying just ‘to heck with it’,” said Howard.

With the Kentucky capitol building as the backdrop, community members lined the streets to see their neighbors and friends in the parade.

“We love coming out and we get to see our high school and our middle and all of their classmates,” said Jamie Vera, a parade goer. “It’s a lot of fun and the kids look forward to being on the capitol every year.”

Some parade goers have watched the parade year after year.

“I’m so happy to have my little daughter here to see the parade and see the community,” said Howard.

Others are just happy to have finally made the commonwealth’s capitol their home.

“We used to live out in Radcliff and Richmond, but Frankfort has a whole other environment feel to it; just a beautiful, historic feel to it,” said Vera.

Gov. Andy Beshear also led the lighting of the state Christmas tree after the parade made its way around the capitol complex.

