Frankfort police investigating apparent shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police are investigating an apparent shooting that left one person dead Sunday morning.

According to the Frankfort Police Department’s Facebook page, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Myrtle Ave. at 10:22 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The subject was transported to a local medical facility, where he died.

The Frankfort Police Department is investigating the shooting.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

