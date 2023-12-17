Frankfort police investigating apparent shooting
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police are investigating an apparent shooting that left one person dead Sunday morning.
According to the Frankfort Police Department’s Facebook page, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Myrtle Ave. at 10:22 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The subject was transported to a local medical facility, where he died.
The Frankfort Police Department is investigating the shooting.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.