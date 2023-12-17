Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Frankfort police investigating apparent shooting

The Frankfort Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting.
The Frankfort Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police are investigating an apparent shooting that left one person dead Sunday morning.

According to the Frankfort Police Department’s Facebook page, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Myrtle Ave. at 10:22 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The subject was transported to a local medical facility, where he died.

The Frankfort Police Department is investigating the shooting.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
FILE: Police lights
Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash
Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami.
Coyote attack claims beloved family pet
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here

Latest News

‘It was very scary’: Lexington woman falls victim to viral car theft challenge
‘It was very scary’: Lexington woman falls victim to viral car theft challenge
Maci Morris and Kyle Macy basketball camp
Former UK basketball players host kids basketball camp
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/16/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/16/2023
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
WATCH | Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
Lexington man takes holiday décor to the next level