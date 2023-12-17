Kentucky Newsmakers 12/17: Ky. Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson; Fayette Co. Clerk Susan Lamb

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson and Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb.

Dr. Aaron Thompson joins us as Kentucky students are leaving tens of millions of dollars in financial aid on the table.

Thompson oversees the state’s colleges and universities as president of the Council on Postsecondary Education.

Thompson has long made the case that a college degree or a work training credential can make a tremendous effect on earning power and job satisfaction.

He was recently honored by his alma mater, EKU, where he was also a professor and administrator.

We will also discuss why Kentucky’s county clerks want people to take action now to avoid auto registration problems when the state abandons a computer system it has used since 1979.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.