Lexington man takes holiday décor to the next level

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For Lexington farm owner Ralph Colville, decorating for Christmas is something serious.

“I don’t know any other way. This feels right to me,” Colville said.

It’s a job not taken lightly. The retired art teacher’s home features not just one or two, but seven Christmas trees, each with their own theme.

His dedication to décor has helped his home become a staple for holiday gatherings with friends.

“I think sometimes when they walk through the door when its decorated like this, the first expression is ‘oh my god, how do you do all this, and where do you keep all this between seasons?’” he said.

Although Colville’s décor sparks joy for those who walk through the doors, the light is just a little dimmer.

He said it is just not the same without the touch of magic from his wife, Moonyeon.

“She had a long, fierce fight battling cancer,” Colville said.

She lost that battle in 2016. Colville said this love for Christmas décor began with her.

“We both appreciated the holidays. We had a lot of ornaments we had made that had been passed down from our mothers and grandmothers, and it just sort of evolved from our very first tree the first year we were married until six or seven trees in the house,” he said.

Through hardships and even some health issues of his own, he said he has thought about keeping the display simpler, even for a few Christmas seasons.

Each time, however, the urge to deck the halls always finds a way to shine through.

“I always give in and do it. Its just a good way of remembering. I guess part of it is sort of keeping that magic quality in your heart,” he said.

Colville added he has always kept the decorations up until after the New Year.

Now, he makes sure to keep all the trees up until after January 12, which is his wife’s birthday.

