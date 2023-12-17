Paintsville Police and Fire Departments reward good drivers

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville Police Department and Fire Department are working together to spread Christmas cheer while also enforcing the rules of the road.

Officers are conducting traffic stops when they notice drivers following the rules of the road and reward them with gift cards to local businesses such as Tres Hermanos.

The idea came from officer Justin Jackson and fire captain Ben Cook and has since gained a lot of support.

”We wanted to do something for the community,” Cook said. “We talked to some local businesses, Walmart, Ollies, Tres Hermanos here and they were all on board. The support we got has actually been amazing, we’ve got some businesses to contact through Facebook wanting to give donations so that we can keep going to spread a little Christmas cheer.”

Not only have businesses shown support, but the initiative has encouraged community members to follow the rules of the road.

“We’ve actually had people messaging us saying we’re wearing our seatbelts,” Jackson said. “That is always a positive thing when you have people that are out trying to do the right thing.”

Cook and Jackson said they are hoping to continue observing good behavior annually during December.

Cook said this also helps ease the burden of the busy holiday time.

“Christmas can be a stressful time for adults,” Cook said. “There are all kinds of programs for children, so we wanted to adapt that and give the parents something to look forward to, ease the burden on them.”

