A Powell Co. police department searching for theft suspect

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Stanton Police Department is asking for help in identifying a possible theft suspect.

Officials said that the suspect was seen wearing camouflage as he reportedly stole a large amount of items from Ace Hardware.

If you have any information on the suspect the Stanton Police Department asks that you contact Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

