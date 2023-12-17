A Powell Co. police department searching for theft suspect
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Stanton Police Department is asking for help in identifying a possible theft suspect.
Officials said that the suspect was seen wearing camouflage as he reportedly stole a large amount of items from Ace Hardware.
If you have any information on the suspect the Stanton Police Department asks that you contact Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.
