Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

A Powell Co. police department searching for theft suspect

Stanton Police searching for possible theft suspect
Stanton Police searching for possible theft suspect(Stanton Police Department)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Stanton Police Department is asking for help in identifying a possible theft suspect.

Officials said that the suspect was seen wearing camouflage as he reportedly stole a large amount of items from Ace Hardware.

If you have any information on the suspect the Stanton Police Department asks that you contact Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
FILE: Police lights
Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash
Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami.
Coyote attack claims beloved family pet
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here

Latest News

Maci Morris and Kyle Macy basketball camp
Former UK basketball players host kids basketball camp
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/16/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 12/16/2023
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
WATCH | Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
Lexington man takes holiday décor to the next level
The Frankfort Christmas parade made its way down Capitol Ave. Saturday evening.
Frankfort Christmas parade makes its way to the capitol