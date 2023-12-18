911 call leads Kentucky deputies to bodies of two people

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in Laurel County.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone called 911 Monday morning and told dispatchers that a friend of his told him that he had shot his girlfriend at a home just north of the city limits near the Hal Rogers Parkway.

Deputies went to the home to check it out and found a 47-year-old woman’s body in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. A 49-year-old man’s body was found in the same room with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing, and the names of the people involved will be released when proper notifications are made.

This is a developing story.

