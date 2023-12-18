‘Cards for Kindness’ event sends holiday cards to local inmates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday afternoon, Pivot Brewing held a Christmas card signing event for those spending the holidays behind bars.

“For a lot of folks incarcerated, you know, this might be the first mail that they get all year,” said Martha Tillson, a volunteer with the Cards for Kindness event.

For the sixth year, volunteers took the time to write messages of encouragement.

“Especially around the holidays or the holiday season can be a struggle for folks even on the outside, getting a piece of mail can be a very special thing,” said Tillson.

For Tillson, reducing the stigma around people who are incarcerated for substance use in particularly hits home.

“So, I, myself, am a person in long-term recovery from substance use and substance use is something overrepresented in the criminal legal system and among incarcerated people,” said Tillson.

According to Erika Pike, another volunteer, the act of writing letters brings back memories of her mom writing holiday cards for others.

“For me, it’s a nice way to engage with some folks the community who may feel forgotten this time of year, but it’s also a nice memory of my mom over the holidays,” said Pike.

According to Tillson, this year’s letters will be sent to Woodford and Jessamine County jails, with the hope being to expand to additional facilities in the coming years.

