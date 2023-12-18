Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Clark Co. teenager dead after ‘farm accident’

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clark County Public Schools statement released Sunday notified the community that Ryan Phelps, a 17-year-old senior at George Rogers Clark High School, “passed away Saturday from injuries sustained in a farm accident.”

Superintendent Dustin Howard extended condolences to the Phelps family on behalf of the district.

According to the statement, the district will be providing grief counseling for students.

Phelps’ cousin shared in a Facebook post, “I feel like I am in a bad dream right now [...] I love you Ryan.”

Additional details regarding his death have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
FILE: Police lights
Victim identified; driver charged in Anderson Co. hit-and-run crash
Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami.
Coyote attack claims beloved family pet
The Frankfort Christmas parade made its way down Capitol Ave. Saturday evening.
Frankfort Christmas parade makes its way to the capitol
Lexington man takes holiday décor to the next level

Latest News

For the 6th year, volunteers took the time to write messages for those spending the holiday...
‘Cards for Kindness’ event sends holiday cards to local inmates
National study names Kentucky as one of the unhealthiest states
The shooting was reported in the 21000 block of West U.S. 60 around 11:30 a.m, according to...
One injured after shooting
Sammons is accused of driving drunk and crashing head-on into a police officer.
Police officer hit by suspected drunk driver