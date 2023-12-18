EKU's rally falls short as Northern Ky wins 85-75

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - After falling behind by 14 points with less than 15 minutes left in the game, the Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team staged a furious comeback attempt but couldn’t overcome Northern Kentucky University in an 85-75 loss on Sunday at Baptist Health Arena.

A 3-pointer by Marques Warrick from the right wing with 14:41 showing on the clock gave the Norse their second 14-point advantage of the game, 51-37.

EKU’s big comeback attempt started when Collin Cooper was fouled on a 3-pointer from the left corner that found nothing but the bottom of the net. John Ukomadu scored four of the final six points of the 16-3 run, his second lay-up with 10:29 to play made it a 1-point game, 54-53.

Northern Kentucky (7-5) stopped the EKU run with one of its own, scoring eight straight to stretch it back to a 9-point margin. The Colonels got within three twice, including on back-to-back 3-pointers from Turner Buttry that made it 64-61. Isaiah Cozart’s lay-up with 6:33 to go got the home team within 66-63.

The Norse put together a 10-2 run to seal it. LJ Wells capped it with a bucket at the 3:47 mark to make it a 10-point game, 75-65.

Cozart led EKU with 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Ukomadu contributed 15 points and seven boards.

NKU shot 52 percent for the game from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range (8-for-16). The Colonels made 39 percent of their shots, and just 6-of-24 from long range (25 percent).

EKU (4-6) committed two more turnovers, 14-12, but Northern had a 19-13 edge in points off turnovers.

The home team took an 11-6 lead on a dunk from Ukomadu before Northern Kentucky went on a 15-2 run. Sam Vinson finished it off with a 3-pointer at the 9:09 mark to put the visitors ahead 21-13.

The Colonels closed the gap to four, 25-21, on 3-pointers by Ukomadu and Leland Walker. The Norse answered with another big run, scoring 12 of the next 14. Jeramiah Israel capped it with a 3-pointer and a dunk for a 37-23 lead with 4:02 remaining in the first half.

The Norse took a 39-27 advantage into the locker room at intermission.

The Colonels scored the first six points of the second stanza to cut the deficit in half, 39-33. EKU had a chance to get within four but missed on a lay-up. Vinson made a 3-pointer from the left wing at the other end to push the Northern Kentucky edge to nine, 44-35, with 16:52 left to play.

Vinson and Israel led the Norse with 15 points each.

The Colonels will play their next three games on the road, beginning on Thursday at Troy. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

