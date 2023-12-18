Everyday Kentucky
FCPS families shop for gifts at annual Catholic Action Center Christmas Store event

On Monday, families got to shop for their children at no cost. More than 2,000 brand new toys...
On Monday, families got to shop for their children at no cost. More than 2,000 brand new toys and gadgets were up for grabs.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Action Center held its 28th Annual Faith & Community Christmas Store event on Monday.

This year, it had a special twist. Hundreds of FCPS McKinney-Vento students were the focus of the Christmas store.

“It’s real Christmas Joy,” said Kelley Taylor with Christ the King School.

Fayette County Public School’s McKinney-Vento program works to ensure that homeless students have an equal opportunity to public education. Staff members say there are 210 families in the program, 533 kids total.

“It’s hard to digest because we live in our own little worlds. Hearing those numbers has been really inspiring,” said Taylor.

On Monday, those families got to shop for their children at no cost. More than 2,000 brand-new toys and gadgets were up for grabs.

“It’s overwhelming the joy you can experience with others,” said Taylor.

Taylor says students at Christ the King collected more than 1,000 gifts for the event.

“We really challenged them to get what they would want Santa to bring them on Christmas morning, and so they learned a lot about the spirit of giving,” said Taylor.

Several other Catholic schools in Fayette County also helped collect toys.

Because of the incredible amount of donations, Taylor said the parents got to pick out three gifts for each of their children. Parents were overwhelmed with joy to be able to give their children a Christmas they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

“Just true relief. Somebody walked out of here that I shopped with this morning and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe that my day has already started this way,’” said Taylor.

