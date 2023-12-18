FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Snow Squalls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A quick-hitting blast of winter is rolling into the region today and it’s bringing the chance to put a little snow on the ground.

Let’s break it down:

A Winter Weather Advisory continues through the evening on this WKYT First Alert Weather Day

THIS AFTERNOON

Snow showers and a few snow squalls develop and roll in from northwest to southeast.

The greatest chance of seeing these is across the eastern half of the state and there’s an outside chance for thunder.

Any snow squall that develops can briefly put down blinding snow and cause a few slick spots for a short time.

Any accumulations will be scattered and light, and mainly confined to grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

Temps drop through the low 30s with wind chills approaching the upper teens and low 20s late.

THIS EVENING

Snow showers will still be noted, especially in the east.

This is when some light accumulations may show up as temps drop into the upper 20s.

A few slick spots will be possible in the east.

Gusty winds will continue to be noted, creating wind chills in the teens.

OVERNIGHT

Lingering flakes will be possible in the east and southeast.

Watch for a few slick spots.

Temps reach the low 20s with wind chills closing in on 10 degrees at times.

TUESDAY

Morning flurries end in the east.

Can we get a delay or two? Maybe

Skies become partly cloudy with highs mainly in the 30s across the central and east. Temps reach 40 in the west.

Temps rebound for the rest of the week with the increasing chance for rain to show up by Christmas.

