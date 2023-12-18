FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Snow showers & squalls could bring light accumulations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow will get fired up a little later today. Some of these snow showers could be heavy at times.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the snow potential in our area. The bulk of the snow will fall during the afternoon and evening hours. At that time, these bands of snow could produce periods of quick-hitting heavy snow. When you factor in the wind gusts, it will lead to very low visibility for travelers. Light accumulations of around a coating to an inch will show up for most of you. The high elevations might see a little more. I think those spots could at least get an inch or two.

Much colder air will hold steady from daylight to dark on Tuesday. There is a shot of lows hitting the teens and highs only hovering a few degrees above freezing. Couple that with some gusty winds and we have some brutal wind chill readings that morning. They’ll likely run around the 20s for most of the day.

The milder stretch will begin on Wednesday. It will only be a day around normal but the days that follow will put us back in the 50s. That kind of warmth will put us roughly 10 degrees above average. Those numbers will likely hold steady through Christmas Day and beyond.

So... White Christmas chances sit at 0% for our region.

Take care of each other!

