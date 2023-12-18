Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky police want you to be on the lookout for fake money

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea Police are warning business owners to keep an eye out for counterfeit bills.

They say they’re seeing an increase in counterfeit bills at businesses and restaurants across the city.

“I do believe we see a rise in it being used around the holiday season because that’s when businesses are mostly busy,” said Officer Barry Manley with the Berea Police Department.

Officer Manley says criminals will attempt to use these fake bills pretty much anywhere.

“Wherever a business might be busy is probably where they’ll try and use it. It gets used at big stores, it gets used at small stores, it’s very random. But the biggest thing is trying to educate, you know, cashiers and anybody that has to handle money,” said Officer Manley.

So, what should you look for? People in Berea are largely seeing prop money. It’s made for movies, and it usually says it right on the bill.

“Just kind of be cautious that if you get handed a bill, and it feels a little different, you know, just read it. A lot of times, it does say ‘motion pictures only’ on there,” said Officer Manley.

Officer Manley says that oftentimes times when businesses realize they’ve received a counterfeit bill, they just count it as a loss. He says the department wants you to report any counterfeit bills you receive so they can figure out where they came from.

For more information on how to spot counterfeit bills, click here.

