Kentucky teen accused of stealing packages from porch

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Corbin man is accused of stealing items from a porch.

Corbin police had been told to look out for a suspect after they had received reports of items being taken from a porch. The suspect was seen riding a bicycle early Sunday morning, away from where a homeowner reported the theft, just outside city limits in Knox County.

Police say they caught up with 18-year-old Malachi Souch riding a bicycle, and they say he told them he didn’t know why he took the packages that contained some party supplies.

This follows a new law that makes stealing items from the mail or porches a felony, which means more jail time and punishments for offenders.

“I believe with more time that these criminals will see that it’s not worth stealing items from porches and catching a felony,” said Corbin Officer Brentley Patrick.

Souch, for now, is only charged with receiving stolen property since the crime occurred out of the Corbin police jurisdiction, but he could face other charges as the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the crime was also recorded on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.