Lexington records first flu-related death of the season

The city of Lexington reported its first flu-related death of the season, a person more than 100 years old also sick with COVID-19.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington reported its first flu-related death of the season, a person more than 100 years old also sick with COVID-19.

“While most people can get sick and recover, for some, it’s simply not the case. We have some members who are sick and hospitalized or even a fatality,” said Kevin Hall, communications officer for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Monday morning, the health department released a statement announcing the first flu-related death of the season last week. According to all, preventing further flu-related deaths is a team effort.

“This is something that we can do that’s easy to do, whether it’s the shots, the masks, staying home when you’re sick, pitching in to make this a healthier place,” said Hall. “The flu is spreading; it is out there, and we need to work together to keep those numbers low.”

Those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly are among those particularly susceptible to severe illness.

“If you’re not getting the flu shot for yourself, do it for other members of your family or for the strangers you come across every single day,” said Hall.

While flu shots may not entirely prevent illness, it can help mitigate symptoms and length of illness, said Hall.

“You can get sick with the flu for up to 7 to 10 days, so any relief you can get is valued,” said Hall. “I know that you may not want to miss that family gathering but if you’re showing a fever, you’ve got a cough, a sore throat, you’re putting other people at risk.”

For more information about whether insurance covers flu and COVID-19 vaccines, call the Lexington-Fayette County Public Health Clinic at 859-252-2371.

