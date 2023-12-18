Everyday Kentucky
BOGO MONDAY$

Lt. Gov. Coleman undergoes double mastectomy

Jacqueline Coleman
Jacqueline Coleman(WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman’s office says she is doing well after getting a double mastectomy Monday morning.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said she decided to have the procedure because of her family history.

She says the surgery was successful, and she is expecting to make a full recovery.

Coleman is also encouraging people to make sure to get their routine screenings.

Governor beshear released a statement of support tonight, saying his family and all Kentucky families stand with her.

