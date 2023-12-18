Everyday Kentucky
Man arrested after firing weapon

One man is in custody after a shooting.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a disturbance and verbal disorder that turned violent.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday along Newtown Centre Drive.

Officers say one man fired a gun at another before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police say they have arrested the suspect and charged them with wanton endangerment and assault.

