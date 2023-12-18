Man arrested after firing weapon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a disturbance and verbal disorder that turned violent.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday along Newtown Centre Drive.

Officers say one man fired a gun at another before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police say they have arrested the suspect and charged them with wanton endangerment and assault.

