Powell Co. emergency crews tracking winter weather

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bands of snow have blown through the city of Stanton a couple of times on Monday, making it look like a white Christmas that’s come a week early in eastern Kentucky.

Powell County Emergency Management wants people to be safe as this chilly air gets even colder through the night.

Director Kevin Babcock says that with this being the first winter weather threat of the season, drivers need to be aware of the dangers around them.

State Transportation Cabinet crews have been out salting their main roadways and while county officials are monitoring their local roads 24-7.

Babcock says they are not planning to put any salt or other products down. He says the main threat to drivers is if a snow squall rolls through and visibility gets low. However, he also warns some areas could quickly become icy and slick as the temperature continues to drop….

“We’re just recommending people take extra precaution and understand that at any time the overpasses and culverts around or something of that nature can easily flash freeze,” said Babcock. “It doesn’t mean they’re gonna stay frozen, but all it takes one second for you to be on that ice and cause an accident.”

Babcock says if you have to go out, let someone know where you’re headed, charge your phone and pack essentials like coats, blankets and snacks. But if you don’t have to, he says just stay home, stay warm and get your Christmas presents wrapped up so you’re all ready for the holidays.

