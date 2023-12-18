Richmond Police investigate incident at Walmart
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a violent incident at the Richmond Walmart on Sunday evening.
Richmond Police are currently on the scene.
WKYT has confirmed a customer stabbed himself inside the store after apparently being denied a gun purchase.
It’s unclear the condition of the individual.
WKYT has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
