Richmond Police investigate incident at Walmart

Police investigation
Police investigation(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a violent incident at the Richmond Walmart on Sunday evening.

Richmond Police are currently on the scene.

WKYT has confirmed a customer stabbed himself inside the store after apparently being denied a gun purchase.

It’s unclear the condition of the individual.

WKYT has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

