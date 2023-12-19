Attorney General-Elect announces executive team, doubling size of AG’s office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General-elect Russell Coleman announced his executive team Tuesday morning.

“For me to be effective as a 52nd. Attorney General personnel is policy. So with that in mind, I could not be more excited to announce the men and women on my left and my right those who have assembled here to serve in the next administration,” said Coleman.

Coleman says the new members of his team will help make Kentucky a safer place to live, work, and raise a family. “This team represents the absolute top tier of law enforcement of public safety, not just here in Kentucky, but across the country,” said Coleman. “To be perfectly honest, every one of them could be making a lot more money not serving in these hallways. But they’re choosing to join our administration today because they have that intangible fire in their belly. They love Kentucky, and they want to serve this Commonwealth that we call home.”

Former Acting Administrator of the DEA, Chris Evans, will serve as the new executive director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. “I’ve seen his fight against addiction here in Kentucky as a special agent in charge of the first-ever DEA division here. Notably, I’ve seen Chris focus on areas of Kentucky that we had previously underserved,” said Coleman.

Coleman also announced several new positions, including Deputy Director of the Department of Criminal Investigations for Counter Exploitation, Jeremy Murrell. He has more than two decades of experience with KSP and DCI.

“My expectation is very high for Major Murrell to lead on our efforts to target harden this Commonwealth against the predators that are coming for our kids,” said Coleman. “We’re not going to be able to eliminate all of this predatory conduct. I could have shut down the US Attorney’s Office and prosecuted nothing but Child Exploitation cases and been busy. That’s the nature of this, you’re factoring in the dark web now is playing a significant role. This is some of the most horrendous conduct I’ve seen as an adult.”

Coleman emphasized that “target hardening” the Commonwealth from those preying on children will be a priority for him and his office.

He says with the new positions, they’re doubling the size of the Attorney General’s Office.

See below for a full list of team members announced on Tuesday, courtesy of Russell Coleman’s transition team:

Former Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Christopher Evans will become the new executive director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. Evans led the world’s premier drug enforcement organization, overseeing a $3 billion-plus operational budget and more than 9,000 personnel around the globe. Beginning his career as a street agent, he served in various DEA leadership roles, including as the first Special Agent in Charge of the newly-created Louisville Field Division in which he partnered with then-U.S. Attorney Coleman to open a needed DEA Office in Paducah to serve the Purchase Region of Kentucky. Evans presently serves on the Board of Directors of both the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization in Louisville and the Kentucky State Police Foundation. He joins the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to lead the Commission in the effective distribution of Kentucky’s share of opioid settlement funds as directed by the General Assembly.

Rewa Zakharia will serve as Criminal Chief where she will be essential to protecting Kentucky families from violent crime and drug traffickers. Zakharia currently works in the Attorney General’s office as Director of Special Prosecutions, where she oversees the prosecution of criminal cases, collaborations with state prosecutors upon request and manages investigations and prosecutions of other crimes. Before joining the Attorney General’s office, Zakharia was an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Fayette County in the Special Victims Unit where she tried the first labor trafficking case in Kentucky.

Richard Ferretti will be the Commissioner of the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI). A former Army officer and tank commander, he brings 30-plus years of career law enforcement experience, to include leadership roles in the United States Secret Service and the Kentucky AG’s office. Ferretti’s expertise in leading large teams of professionals through some of law enforcement’s most sensitive operations will be essential as Attorney General-Elect Coleman works to build on DCI’s current successes to make it the finest investigative agency in the Commonwealth.

Solicitor General Matt Kuhn will continue to oversee the Commonwealth’s civil and criminal appeals. Since becoming the second Solicitor General in Kentucky history in 2021, Kuhn has represented the Commonwealth on a broad range of issues, including winning an 8-1 decision before the Supreme Court of the United States. Kuhn has been instrumental in assembling a team with some of the best appellate litigators in the country to represent the Commonwealth and protect Kentucky’s values.

Justin Clark will return to the Attorney General’s office to become the Civil Chief. Clark is currently the chief legal officer for a Louisville-based technology company. He was previously a litigator in the Attorney General’s office where he brought complex cases, including against the manufacturers and distributors of deadly opioids. Along with almost two decades of private practice in a large Kentucky law firm, Justin served as the General Counsel of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and as Commissioner of the Kentucky Boxing & Wrestling Commission.

Christopher Thacker will continue to serve in the Attorney General’s office, becoming the new General Counsel. Thacker currently is the head of the Civil Division, where he successfully argued on behalf of the Commonwealth to block President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors. Thacker previously served as Chairman of the Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission and was appointed to serve as a Special Justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Vic Maddox, who currently is Deputy Attorney General, will continue to serve in the office as Counsel to the Attorney General for Special Litigation. As a seasoned litigator with more than 40 years of legal experience, Maddox will take on complex litigation, multi-state engagement and special projects on a broad range of subjects that impact Kentuckian’s daily lives.

Amy Burke will take on a new role in the Attorney General’s office as the Interim Chief of Child Support Enforcement. Burke is currently the Attorney General’s Criminal Chief and was previously the chief prosecutor for the Kenton County Attorney’s Office, specializing in cases regarding the protection of children. Her experience will be critical as the Commonwealth’s entire Child Support Enforcement function is being transferred wholly into the Attorney General’s Office per 2023 action of the General Assembly.

Jeremy Murrell will be promoted to become DCI’s first-ever Deputy Commissioner for Counter Exploitation with a mandate from AG-Elect Coleman to “target harden” our Commonwealth from those preying on our children. After more than two decades with the Kentucky State Police and DCI, Murrell will take on one of Kentucky’s most pressing and heartbreaking challenges – the exploitation of children. Rising to the rank of Major and Chief Information Officer in KSP, Murrell specialized in digital forensics and intelligence investigations that will be critical to protecting vulnerable children in Kentucky.

Tramont Banks will also be promoted in DCI to be Deputy Commissioner for Operations. Banks is currently the Director of DCI’s Protection Intelligence Division following 20 years with the Louisville Metro Police Department. He brings a broad range of operational and collaborative skills that will help DCI become a go-to resource for law enforcement agencies and professionals across Kentucky.

Jessie Halladay will be Deputy Director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. Halladay, currently a senior policy specialist with the Criminal Justice Institute, has a distinguished career in public safety and criminal justice policy. She has been special advisor to the Louisville Metro Police Department, senior policy advisor to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and communications director for Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell. Before her government service, Halladay was a public safety and social services reporter for the Louisville Courier-Journal.

