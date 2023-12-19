Everyday Kentucky
Body found in Kentucky believed to be that of wanted man

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says human remains discovered last week are believed to be that of a wanted man.

The coroner says a farmer found the remains on Bethlehem Ridge Road while cutting firewood.

The remains were taken by the Coroner to the State Medical Examiner for identification and autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office says that based on the location and condition of the remains, they believe these are the remains of 20-year-old David J. Whitt, a Casey County resident who they say assaulted a Deputy in September and then fled on foot.

They say the September incident took place near the area where the remains were found.

The Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information about any crime to contact their tip line at 606-679-8477. You can also leave a tip on their webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.

