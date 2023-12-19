Everyday Kentucky
Carolers bring Christmas cheer to UK Hospital

UK Opera Theatre carolers brought their Christmas tunes to patients, visitors and staff members of UK Hospital on Monday afternoon.
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Opera Theatre carolers brought their Christmas tunes to patients, visitors and staff members of UK Hospital on Monday afternoon.

It’s all in an effort to lift spirits and spread joy through singing.

[WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE]

“Being in the hospital is never something we want, especially during the holiday season, so this provides a little bit of joy for those who are stuck here in the hospital,” said UK Hospital Arts and Healthcare Specialist Sarah Timmons.

This isn’t the only performance held inside the lobby of UK Hospital.

Throughout December, there will be live holiday performances supported by the UK Hospital Auxiliary for the Arts in Healthcare program.

