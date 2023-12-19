FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead To Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A sharp blast of winter weather is in and out of town fairly quickly, but it did give us snow and frigid temps. As we look ahead, we will be dealing with an increase in temps ahead of what may very well be a wet, not white, Christmas.

Highs this afternoon reach the low and middle 30s in central and eastern Kentucky with 40 in the west.

The focus then turns toward the next system moving in late this week a few showers rolling in to start the Christmas weekend Friday into Saturday.

Temps are above normal during this time as we see an overall pattern change settling in. Highs are in the 50s for the end of the week into Christmas weekend. That’s also when another system brings more rain in here by Christmas Day.

Colder winds will kick in behind that with more of a winter pattern to close out the year.

