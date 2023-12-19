Gerad Parker named new football coach at Troy University

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK receiver Gerad Parker will be formally announced as the new football head coach at Troy Tuesday afternoon. The 42-year-old Parker was Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator during the 2023 regular season with previous coaching stops at Duke, Purdue, Marshall, Penn State, and UT Martin.

Parker was a teammate of former Troy coach, and current West Virginia coach, Neal Brown at UK in 2000 and was Brown’s offensive coordinator at WVU in 2020-2021.

Keeping with the Kentucky connection, Parker will be the third hire in a decade with UK ties. Besides Brown, Jon Sumrall had guided the Trojans the last two seasons winning a pair of Sun Belt Conference titles.

Parker played at Kentucky from 2000-2003 and prior to that was the state’s all-time leader in receiving yards while playing at Lawrence County in an option offense.

