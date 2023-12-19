Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Gerad Parker named new football coach at Troy University

The Lawrence County, Ky product becomes the third former Wildcat to be head coach of the Trojans
Gerad Parker
Gerad Parker(Troy University)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK receiver Gerad Parker will be formally announced as the new football head coach at Troy Tuesday afternoon. The 42-year-old Parker was Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator during the 2023 regular season with previous coaching stops at Duke, Purdue, Marshall, Penn State, and UT Martin.

Parker was a teammate of former Troy coach, and current West Virginia coach, Neal Brown at UK in 2000 and was Brown’s offensive coordinator at WVU in 2020-2021.

Keeping with the Kentucky connection, Parker will be the third hire in a decade with UK ties. Besides Brown, Jon Sumrall had guided the Trojans the last two seasons winning a pair of Sun Belt Conference titles.

Parker played at Kentucky from 2000-2003 and prior to that was the state’s all-time leader in receiving yards while playing at Lawrence County in an option offense.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Clay Phelps
Kentucky teen dead after ‘farm accident’
Police are investigating a stabbing at the Walmart in Richmond.
Man seriously hurt after stabbing himself at Richmond Walmart
FILE: Police lights
911 call leads Kentucky deputies to bodies of two people
Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
The Frankfort Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection with deadly Frankfort shooting

Latest News

Isaiah Cozart
EKU's rally falls short as Northern Ky wins 85-75
KENTUCKY WILDCATS LOGO MGN
UK women with little trouble beating Furman 75-45
Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during...
Rob Dillingham scores 17 points, No. 14 Kentucky holds off No. 9 North Carolina 87-83
Houston receivers coach Daikiel Short, Jr. is reportedly UK's top target to join Wildcats' staff.
Report: UK set to hire Daikiel Shorts, Jr. as new wide receivers coach