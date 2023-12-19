Human remains discovered in Pulaski Co.
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County coroner says human remains were found in the western part of the county last Wednesday.
The coroner says a farmer found them on Bethlehem Ridge Road while cutting firewood.
Officials believe the remains may belong to a person who has been missing since September.
The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for DNA comparison and dental analysis.
