Human remains discovered in Pulaski Co.

College Station police shared information about the incident on the agency's social media page.
College Station police shared information about the incident on the agency's social media page.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County coroner says human remains were found in the western part of the county last Wednesday.

The coroner says a farmer found them on Bethlehem Ridge Road while cutting firewood.

Officials believe the remains may belong to a person who has been missing since September.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for DNA comparison and dental analysis.

