Human remains discovered in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County coroner says human remains were found in the western part of the county last Wednesday.

The coroner says a farmer found them on Bethlehem Ridge Road while cutting firewood.

Officials believe the remains may belong to a person who has been missing since September.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for DNA comparison and dental analysis.

