Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Milder temperatures surge in for the start of Winter & through Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After the early week wintry weather, we are now on track to run mild for a while.

Temperatures stay cold for today. That means most of us will hover just above the freezing mark. This puts us in the mid to upper 30s for your highs. This is what most people think December should be like when in reality, highs should be around the mid-40s. You won’t see the colder shot last for very long.

By the middle of the week, we reach normal territory for highs. It will put us in the mid to upper-40s. All this day is doing is working as a buffer to get us to the next stage of the warm-up.

The end of the week and into the holiday weekend will feature highs in the 50s. Not exactly what most of us want for Christmas but that is what we will end up with around here. Throw in some rain and you have an ugly holiday weekend.

So again... White Christmas chance remains at 0%

Take care of each other!

