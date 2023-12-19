Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky man accused of raping woman, setting her home on fire

Justin Daniels
Justin Daniels(Pulaski County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is accused of raping a woman and setting her house on fire.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Justin Daniels of Somerset is facing charges of first-degree arson and first-degree rape.

According to the sheriff’s office, early on the morning of December 4, deputies were called to a structure fire on Beasley Lane.

No one was hurt in the fire, but deputies were later called back out to the same place to serve a protective order on Daniels, and a person who lives there told them that he set her home on fire.

The victim told deputies that Daniels had threatened to burn down her home the day before. She also reported that Daniels had raped her on a previous occasion in August.

Daniels was arrested during the course of the investigation. He is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

