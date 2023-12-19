Morehead State hires Jason Woodman as new football coach

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Jason Woodman, who has a pedigree of success at every institution he has been at, has been named head football coach at Morehead State. Woodman is the 15th head coach in program history.

Woodman, a native of Fairmont, W.Va., has served as head coach at Fairmont State in his hometown since 2013. He guided the Fighting Falcons to 60 wins and five winning seasons, including three consecutive 8-plus win seasons for the first time in program history. Woodman’s coaching connections also include positions at LSU and Florida State, where he worked for high-profile mentors Nick Saban and Les Miles as well as Jimbo Fisher and the late Bobby Bowden.

“We are excited to announce Jason Woodman as the next head football coach for Morehead State,” said Athletic Director Kelly Wells.

“Jason’s energy and commitment are what will help continue to push the Eagles forward and grow a competitive championship program. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our student athletes and connecting our past, present and future Eagles.” During his tenure at Fairmont, Woodman led his program to a 10-1 record in 2016, setting the school mark for wins. The team was also 8-3 in 2017 and 2023 and 9-2 in 2018.

He has helped produce 12 All-Americans and 112 All-Mountain East Conference players. During his leadership, Fairmont boasted the 2016 MEC Defensive Player of the Year and 2016 MEC Offensive Freshman of the Year as well as the 2021 conference Offensive and Defensive Freshmen of the Year performers. As offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ mentor, Woodman helped Takwan Crews-Naylor lead all of Division II in passing efficiency in 2019.

He guided Cooper Hibbs to rank second in Fairmont history in career passing yards, touchdown passes and completions and rank first in single-season passing yards, completions and completion percentage. Wide receiver Fabian Guerra set the career receptions mark, while Laurence King set the single-season record for receptions. Defensively, the Falcons led the MEC in total defense for two seasons while ranking first in the league in turnover margin four consecutive seasons from 2015-18. The Falcons consistently ranked in the top 20 in DII in several categories, including interceptions, total defense, rushing defense, turnovers gained, scoring defense and defensive touchdowns.

Following his first foray into coaching at North Marion High School in West Virginia from 1999-03 (his high school alma mater), Woodman served a variety of roles at Louisiana State. He was a graduate assistant in 2005 and 2006. In 2005, he helped offensive line coach Stacy Searels and assisted the Tigers in winning the Peach Bowl and going 11-2 with a No. 5 finish in the Associated Press poll. In 2006, Woodman assisted with the quarterbacks and passing game, working with No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Jamarcus Russell.

LSU finished No. 3 and won the Sugar Bowl. Woodman moved on to Florida State, serving as a graduate assistant with the quarterbacks, in 2007. He worked directly with Jimbo Fisher. The Seminoles finished with seven wins and played Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Woodman’s first full-time collegiate coaching position came in 2008 when he led the running backs at California (Pa.). He helped California win the PSAC title and finish as a national semifinalist. Woodman coached a 1,000-yard rusher that season. In 2009 and 2010, served as wide receivers and quarterbacks coach at Concord (W.Va.) as well as coordinating the special teams and passing game. Concord ranked in the top 10 in the nation both seasons in total offense. He coached Harlon Hill Trophy (Division II’s top player) finalist Thomas Mayo in 2009, who led the nation in receiving yards per game. The Concord special teams’ units also ranked in the top 12 in the nation in net punting both seasons. Prior to moving back to Fairmont State, Woodman was the offensive coordinator at Bowie State (Md.) during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

The Bulldogs ranked second in program history for total yards gained in a season. He coached future NFL tight end Khari Lee. “We are grateful for the relationships and support we have received from our hometown community and Fairmont football family over the last 11 years. Fairmont will forever hold a place in our hearts,” said Woodman. “Kari and I are extremely excited about the opportunity we have been given at Morehead State University. We are ready to get to work and continue to build a program of excellence that represents the Eagle Nation with pride. Go Eagles!” Woodman earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health education from Fa

