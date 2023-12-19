‘A new home offers hope again’: Organization begins build for family home lost to flood, fire

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The Quillen family lost their Whitesburg home twice in six months.

The house, which Regina Quillen lived in her whole life, was filled with water during the July 2022 floods. As the family was working to repair and recover- having lost so much- a fire engulfed the home in January.

“Having to start over is pretty scary, but I do have trust in God and I’ve known all along that he was going to provide,” said Quillen.

After nearly a year of waiting, the family is now looking forward to a new start on a familiar foundation. HOMES, Inc. broke ground on the new Quillen home Monday.

The new home will be built on a higher ground area of the Quillen property, allowing them to build on the memories made there for decades.

“I miss my home. I raised my kids there,” Quillen said. “But I can sit here and look down there and the memories are still here on this property.”

According to HOMES Executive Director Seth Long, recently awarded funds from the Rural Housing and Trust Fund will fuel the build.

The funds, he said, allow the build to begin quickly on the section of the Quillen property that sits above the floodplain.

“These funds are useful for us to move forward. They’re working for us now. And there’s so much more to do,” said Long. ”When somebody’s lost everything that they had- and there was a hopelessness for such a long period of time- a new home offers hope again.”

The home is the organization’s 19th build since the flood, which officials credit to the partnerships and assistance they have seen since the waters receded.

Long said those partners include Kentucky Housing Corp., Team Kentucky, Federal Home Loan Bank, the USDA’s 502 loans, SPP, Ky Highlands Investment, KSR, Chamber Foundation, Fahe, Appalachian Service Project, and local government officials.

“I’ve been doing this work for over 32 years and I’ve never seen so much outpouring of support and help as what we’ve had since the flood,” said Long.

Quillen said she feels blessed to partner with HOMES to do something she never would have been able to afford without their assistance. But she also feels burdened for the families who are still looking for a place to call home.

“That hurts my heart. And I want to see everyone be blessed like I have been today,” she said.

