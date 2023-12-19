Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

‘A new home offers hope again’: Organization begins build for family home lost to flood, fire

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The Quillen family lost their Whitesburg home twice in six months.

The house, which Regina Quillen lived in her whole life, was filled with water during the July 2022 floods. As the family was working to repair and recover- having lost so much- a fire engulfed the home in January.

“Having to start over is pretty scary, but I do have trust in God and I’ve known all along that he was going to provide,” said Quillen.

After nearly a year of waiting, the family is now looking forward to a new start on a familiar foundation. HOMES, Inc. broke ground on the new Quillen home Monday.

The new home will be built on a higher ground area of the Quillen property, allowing them to build on the memories made there for decades.

“I miss my home. I raised my kids there,” Quillen said. “But I can sit here and look down there and the memories are still here on this property.”

According to HOMES Executive Director Seth Long, recently awarded funds from the Rural Housing and Trust Fund will fuel the build.

The funds, he said, allow the build to begin quickly on the section of the Quillen property that sits above the floodplain.

“These funds are useful for us to move forward. They’re working for us now. And there’s so much more to do,” said Long. ”When somebody’s lost everything that they had- and there was a hopelessness for such a long period of time- a new home offers hope again.”

The home is the organization’s 19th build since the flood, which officials credit to the partnerships and assistance they have seen since the waters receded.

Long said those partners include Kentucky Housing Corp., Team Kentucky, Federal Home Loan Bank, the USDA’s 502 loans, SPP, Ky Highlands Investment, KSR, Chamber Foundation, Fahe, Appalachian Service Project, and local government officials.

“I’ve been doing this work for over 32 years and I’ve never seen so much outpouring of support and help as what we’ve had since the flood,” said Long.

Quillen said she feels blessed to partner with HOMES to do something she never would have been able to afford without their assistance. But she also feels burdened for the families who are still looking for a place to call home.

“That hurts my heart. And I want to see everyone be blessed like I have been today,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Clay Phelps
Kentucky teen dead after ‘farm accident’
Police are investigating a stabbing at the Walmart in Richmond.
Man seriously hurt after stabbing himself at Richmond Walmart
FILE: Police lights
911 call leads Kentucky deputies to bodies of two people
Nicholasville Road in Lexington is now back open after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday afternoon
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash
The Frankfort Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting.
Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection with deadly Frankfort shooting

Latest News

UK Opera Theatre carolers brought their Christmas tunes to patients, visitors and staff...
Carolers bring Christmas cheer to UK Hospital
College Station police shared information about the incident on the agency's social media page.
Human remains discovered in Pulaski Co.
Bands of snow have blown through the city of Stanton a couple of times on Monday, making it...
Powell Co. emergency crews tracking winter weather
Lt. Gov. Coleman undergoes double mastectomy
WATCH | Lt. Gov. Coleman undergoes double mastectomy