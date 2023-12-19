Realtors say homes can’t be closed on in Ky. county because of problems at clerk’s office

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Questions are being raised about an eastern Kentucky county clerk.

A real estate agent says homes cannot be closed on in Owsley County because they can’t get into the county clerk’s office.

The clerk in question is Shanna Oliver. Dream Maker Realty agents say they have been trying for weeks to access important information within the clerk’s office in the Owsley County Courthouse.

In early October it appeared it was an open and shut case that a home on Recycling Road near Booneville would sell.

“We’ve still not closed on the property,” said Realtor Brianna Wallace.

The final piece to the property puzzle deals with title insurance, and that has to be done within the county clerk’s office.

But Wallace says she’s faced a closed door numerous times. One time she did get in, she took a cell phone video.

“The condition of the clerk’s office was very unorganized. And very unprofessional,” she said.

Without title insurance, homes can’t be closed on.

“If it falls through, then we have all lost money, and this will be the second home they’ve had fall through in the state of Kentucky,” said Wallace.

The county clerk’s office has faced trouble for nearly a decade. In 2014, the state auditor said former clerk Sid Gabbard did not properly pay taxing districts, and two years later, clerk Shanna Oliver also received a scathing report from the auditor for essentially not doing her job.

Auditor Mike Harmon reported then that the clerk didn’t keep adequate records of receipts and expenditures. The judge-executive says he’s been made aware of numerous people complaining of having to go to other counties to renew car and truck tags and pay taxes.

“It is a big inconvenience to citizens,” said Wallace.

Wallace says closings usually take 30 days. This one has taken almost three months with no resolution in sight.

WKYT tried unsuccessfully to reach out to Shanna Oliver for comment. We also reached out to numerous state and elected officials and were not able to learn if any investigations are underway into the current situation with the county clerk’s office.

The Judge-Executive did say Oliver told him she plans to retire early next month.

