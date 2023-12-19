Santa spreads cheer through Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a busy time of year for Santa Claus, but the big man took some time to make the rounds through Madison County.

Jolly Ole’ Saint Nick was escorted by the Richmond Police Department, making stops in neighborhoods.

He and the Madison County Health Department went door to door on Monday. They made house calls and visited with children ahead of the holiday.

They handed out candy, posed for pictures and many shared their wish lists.

“Best part about this, is just seeing all of the kids smiles,” said Makenzie Davis, Administrative Support Specialist. “Even kids and adults alike get so excited to see Santa during the holidays.”

It’s an event they’ve been doing for a few years.

“You know, the people take care of us and we have to do the same,” said Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson. “It’s a partnership that if it works really well, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish.

Tuesday the temperatures kept them inside. They made their way through several popular retail establishments.

The group will head back into the community on Wednesday. Thankful for warmer weather

