Three longtime Lexington Urban County Council members not seeking re-election

(From left to right) Fred Brown, Kathy Plomin and Preston Worley.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three longtime Lexington Uban County Council members will not seek re-election.

We reported last week that Councilmember Preston Worley announced that he would not seek re-election after three full terms. Worley represented the 7th District.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that District 8 Councilmember Fred Brown and District 12 Councilmember Kathy Plomin are also not seeking re-election.

Brown is in his fifth term as a council member. Plomin is in her fourth term.

