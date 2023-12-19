Three longtime Lexington Urban County Council members not seeking re-election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three longtime Lexington Uban County Council members will not seek re-election.

We reported last week that Councilmember Preston Worley announced that he would not seek re-election after three full terms. Worley represented the 7th District.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that District 8 Councilmember Fred Brown and District 12 Councilmember Kathy Plomin are also not seeking re-election.

Brown is in his fifth term as a council member. Plomin is in her fourth term.

