Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Clay Phelps
Kentucky teen dead after ‘farm accident’
FILE: Police lights
911 call leads Kentucky deputies to bodies of two people
Police are investigating a stabbing at the Walmart in Richmond.
Man seriously hurt after stabbing himself at Richmond Walmart
Snow will likely accumulate later today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Snow showers & squalls could bring light accumulations
Roger Parham was identified by KSP after 25 years missing.
KSP uses advanced DNA technology to identify human remains discovered 25 years ago

Latest News

The U.S. suspended cross-border rail traffic in some Texas cities. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV,...
US halts rail operations at border over migrant surge
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable
Governor Beshear unveils a portion of his state budget proposal
Governor Beshear unveils a portion of his state budget proposal