Bicyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after downtown Lexington crash

Heavy police presence along South Upper St. The road is shut down at its intersection with...
Heavy police presence along South Upper St. The road is shut down at its intersection with West High St.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are responding to a crash in downtown Lexington.

They say they were called to South Upper and West High Streets around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon for a report of a crash between a car and a bicycle.

The cyclist was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash reconstruction unit is on the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

