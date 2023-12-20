Bicyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after downtown Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are responding to a crash in downtown Lexington.

They say they were called to South Upper and West High Streets around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon for a report of a crash between a car and a bicycle.

The cyclist was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NOW: Heavy police presence along South Upper St. The road is shut down at its intersection with West High St.



I can see a bicycle laying in the roadway. Working to get more information @WKYT pic.twitter.com/9luBzViOHp — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) December 20, 2023

The crash reconstruction unit is on the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

