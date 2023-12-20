Bicyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after downtown Lexington crash
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are responding to a crash in downtown Lexington.
They say they were called to South Upper and West High Streets around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon for a report of a crash between a car and a bicycle.
The cyclist was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash reconstruction unit is on the scene.
We will update this story as we learn more information.
