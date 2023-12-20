Everyday Kentucky
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers asking for your help with Lexington murder case

Photo: Bluegrass Crime Stoppers
Photo: Bluegrass Crime Stoppers(Photo: Bluegrass Crime Stoppers)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Crime Stoppers released their latest “crime of the week.”

They are asking for the public’s help in finding out what led to the death of 26-year-old Malik Sleet four months ago.

It was 3:38 a.m. on August 27 when police heard shots fired near the intersection of Winchester and Liberty Roads.

“Upon their arrival, they located a victim in the 900 block Winchester Road that was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and he was identified by the Fayette County coroner as Malik Sleet,” said Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Coordinator Kristyn Klingshirn. “There was also a second victim that arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

Klingshirn says it’s unclear as to whether Sleet was targeted or shot at random. Traffic camera footage shows several people congregating behind some businesses when Sleet and the other victim were shot.

Klingshirn says she understands how intimidating it can seem to report information like this to police. That is why any tips can be submitted anonymously.

“Somebody had to see something that kind of stood out to them. Granted, they may not have known why or made the connection that it may have led to this, but that’s why I always say, if it seemed in any way strange to you, just submit it,” said Klingshirn.

Online tips can be submitted here.

You can contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or 1-877-970-2020.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

