Boley headlines UK’s 2024 signing class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -In just over a week, the Kentucky football team will cap off it’s 2023 season with an appearance in the Gator Bowl, but Wednesday, it was all about the future on the UK campus as the Wildcats officially signed 21 high school players from the 2024 class.

That class includes six four-star players and five in state recruits

LCA quarterback Cutter Boley and Jacob and Jerod smith out of Corbin are among the top players in the class. Head Coach Mark Stoops says they were able to sign every player from in state they targeted.

“It’s always our number one priority. I always say that, you know, no matter how many it is. No matter what the number, you know, we want the right players here and we want to keep them in state. That’s our priority, and we were fortunate to get some really big-time players out of the state this year,” Stoops said.

Boley is one of 18 players that is set to early enroll at UK in just a few short weeks. He had been committed for a while now, but made it officially official on signing day, putting pen to paper.

Assistant Coach Vince Marrow called Boley the future of the program, and the QB says he’s excited to get to work.

“It’s nice to just finally make it official. I feel like I’ve been a part of the family for a while now since I committed pretty early, but yeah, I couldn’t be any more happy with my decision to come to the University of Kentucky. It’s always been where my heart is at and I can’t wait to spend the next four years here,” Boley said. “I am excited to dive into the play book early and really get comfortable in the offense and build some great relationships with some of the receivers and some of the skill guys.”

UK’s 2024 signing class class is rated No. 25 nationally by 247Sports.

