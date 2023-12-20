Everyday Kentucky
Concerns over juvenile detention centers in KY addressed in Governor’s budget proposal

The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE News)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear wants to invest in the state’s juvenile justice system.

During his proposed budget this week, he announced his plan.

It includes two girl-only juvenile detention centers, one in Fayette County and one in Western Kentucky.

His proposal would also fund the renovation of the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center.

Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Kerry Harvey, has worked on improving the system after he says it was under-resourced and neglected for years.

“The budget proposed money, about 90 million dollars to build two new strategically located detention facilities, just for girls.” Harvey said, “It will allow programming just for girls, which of course will be different from programming for boys and it also takes into account the challenges that local law enforcement has with transportation issues and we will strategically locate these centers so that roughly 85% of our female population will be within 75 or 80 miles of the detention facility.”

The ACLU of Kentucky has been advocating for changes in the state’s juvenile detention centers for years.

”The conditions really are awful. The things that we’ve heard from families, from children, people who work there are really just too sadistic to put into words.” said ACLU KY legal fellow Kevin Muench.

Muench says they still have ongoing concerns. He said going through the timeline explains the conditions they’ve seen over the years.

In 2019, Muench says Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was closed for several reasons, including poor conditions. He said community partners said that over the next couple of years, many of the youth were being funneled into different facilities. He says they faced unsanitary conditions and a lack of education.

Then, in November of 2022, he says what some people have called a riot took place in Adair County’s facility.

“We spent our time looking into it, uncovering documents related to the bad conditions, and we felt like these nurses and all the children who had spoken up, all the families that contacted us were very much justified in that, so we contacted the DOJ to hopefully get their internal mechanisms going to start an investigation,” Muench said.

Secretary Harvey says over this past year, they’ve worked to separate boys and girls in these juvenile detention centers, as well as separate non-violent offenders from violent offenders. He says that they’ve seen more improvements and are continuing to effort changes.

“I think we’re going to end up with a very good product and the governor’s budget does things like, we don’t just focus on detention, we focus on alternatives to detention and every case where we can keep a juvenile out of detention and still account for public safety, we want to do that,” Harvey said.

Beshear’s budget proposal also lays out $3.9 million each year to add about 450 additional placements so youth can be diverted from detention centers through programs like home detention.

