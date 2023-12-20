Everyday Kentucky
Family of fallen Scott Co. deputy receiving outpour of gifts for Christmas

Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty on Monday.
Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty on Monday.(Conley Family)
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - it’s been seven months since Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

As the holiday season nears, the Conley family will have their first Christmas without their husband and father.

However, gifts and joy from the Georgetown community are pouring into the sheriff’s office, coming from as far as Orlando, Florida, making sure the Conleys will have a good Christmas.

“Obviously, we never want to forget Caleb,” said Sgt. Robert Tackett who was Conley’s supervisor. “Our goal is to remember him forever, and I know we always will.”

People across the community are making food, doing fundraisers and handcrafting police-themed art, and there are lots of handwritten letters.

“We’ve had a letter come in from Orlando,” Sgt. Tackett said. “We’ve had people drop things off personally for Rachel [Conley’s wife].”

The deputy also leaves behind a young son and daughter. This will be their first Christmas without their father.

“Specifically holidays like that, I’d say it’s tougher on the family than it is on us,” said Sgt. Tackett.

Some of those presents are not just for the Conley family; someone went to great lengths to make individual gift bags for each sheriff’s deputy.

“We’ve dealt with some tragedy before, and this community, Scott County/Georgetown, has always stepped up and supported our office,” Sgt. Tackett said.

We have been told the Conleys are very appreciative of the continued outpouring of love and support toward the family.

