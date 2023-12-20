Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney responds to judge’s allegations of discrimination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird released a statement saying she is “deeply troubled” by the allegations made by Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman of racism and discriminatory charging decisions.

Judge Goodman made those accusations in an order dismissing the Lexington murder case of Cornell Thomas II, which she signed off on back on December 8. The case that is three years old and remains unresolved.

In her ruling, Judge Goodman claims selective prosecution and unequal enforcement are common in Fayette County, and that people of color are charged with serious felonies at a much higher rate.

But Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird says the judge has never expressed those concerns to her.

“For her not to even call and ask me, for her not to say, ‘Hey, I’m noticing something,’” said Baird. “I would have appreciated that professional respect, instead of just blasting me in an order.”

Baird points out that charging decisions are made by a Fayette County grand jury.

“They are told by all the judges, including Judge Goodman, that they are an independent body of individuals,” Baird said.

Baird is the first black woman in the state to hold this position and says the allegations of prosecutorial misconduct do not sit well with her.

“The grand jury looks at what the charge is, are there extenuating circumstances?” said Baird. “That’s what happened in this case. Race is nowhere a factor in there. So for her to say that, it’s very disheartening, it’s very disappointing and it’s very frustrating when we’re trying our best to make decisions based on the facts of the case.”

Baird says people already have a distrust of the system - this just piles onto the problem. She’s now left wondering how that system will work moving forward.

“We are continue to do what we’ve done,” Baird said. “My problem is if she has this feeling about how we’re doing things, and we have to practice in front of her - I don’t know how that’s going to go. It makes me uncomfortable.”

We reached out to Judge Goodman’s office for a comment. They responded that pursuant to the Supreme Court rules of judicial conduct, the court cannot comment on a pending case, and therefore shall not do so at this time.

Baird says they will “without question” appeal this case and have already reached out to the Office of the Attorney General on the matter.

